THE date was set and it was time for a royal appointment with His Majesty, King Charles III

and Jo-Anne Wilson couldn’t wait to receive her MBE at Windsor Castle recently.

Jo-Anne Wilson receives her MBE from King Charles. (62503065)

Jo-Anne describes the work she does with Royal British Legion veterans at Galanos House Care Home in Southam as “a way of life” and her commitment to the cause has now been rewarded with an MBE which she accepted on behalf of the loyal team she works with who she says are “fantastic.”