Jim Broadbent will be among stars supporting Stratford's concert for Ukraine

ACTOR Jim Broadbent has stepped up to help out with a fundraising concert for Ukraine at the RSC.

Jim Broadbent.

The RSC and Orchestra of the Swan are performing an evening of Words and Music for the People of Ukraine on 8th May at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

Artists are offering their time for free and money raised through tickets sales will all go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) fund for Ukraine.

Jim, pictured, is the first starry name to be revealed. He will be helping to read extracts of verse and prose which will be interspersed with music performed by the Swan.

A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 1972, he first came to prominence in the 1980s, chiefly appearing in television comedy including playing Roy Slater in the BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses. He appeared in the Terry Gilliam films Time Bandits (1981) and Brazil (1985) before a breakthrough role in Mike Leigh’s independent comedy drama Life Is Sweet (1990).

His most recent film was The Duke, which premiered earlier this year. Written by Stratford playwright Richard Bean, it tells the story of a Robin Hood-like art thief, and co-stars Helen Mirren.

The RSC was unable to confirm any further A-list names appearing as yet.

Geraldine Collinge, director of creative placemaking and public programmes at the RSC, said she hoped the evening would raise as much money for DEC, and added: “It will be a beautiful and poignant evening, and a time of reflection too. I’m sure lots of us will be thinking about the war and other conflicts that we’ve witnessed.

“Hopefully through art we can make those connections with what is happening in Ukraine.

“The audience can expect some gorgeous music and beautiful readings – those moments we haven’t had much of for the last two years, and to come together and share the humanity of the moment that we’re in. It will be about that communal spirit as much as anything else.”