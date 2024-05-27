IT’S a memorable time for Shipton & Co who are celebrating 60 years of trading in Stratford creating fine jewellery which has been the cornerstone of its business since the company was founded in 1870.

Situated opposite Stratford’s historic town hall in Sheep Street, staff have already been celebrating this significant milestone of trading in town with a visit from the mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, earlier this year, which was marked by a special cake for the occasion.

Shipton & Co assistants Diana Marshall and Alison Prewitt raised a glass this week to celebrate 60 years of the jewellery store in Sheep Street, Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Debbie Hickey, retail operations manager at Shipton & Co explained why Stratford is so special to the company.