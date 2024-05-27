Stratford shop is a gem for clients
Published: 06:00, 27 May 2024
IT’S a memorable time for Shipton & Co who are celebrating 60 years of trading in Stratford creating fine jewellery which has been the cornerstone of its business since the company was founded in 1870.
Situated opposite Stratford’s historic town hall in Sheep Street, staff have already been celebrating this significant milestone of trading in town with a visit from the mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, earlier this year, which was marked by a special cake for the occasion.
Debbie Hickey, retail operations manager at Shipton & Co explained why Stratford is so special to the company.