Unions representing those facing redundancy at the Royal Shakespeare Company called for greater support for such “jewels in the crown” as the Stratford theatres.

It comes after the RSC revealed a raft of measures it was having to take due to financial difficulties

In our exclusive interview last week with RSC artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, and chief executive Andrew Leveson, they said financial issues and a need to streamline the business had led to the need to roll out voluntary redundancies – with compulsory layoffs to follow if needs be.

Mr Leveson warned that unless the company’s financial situation is addressed “ there won’t be an RSC”.

Accounts filed for the year up to March show the RSC made a loss of £2.41m – with gross income of £82.04m against £84.45m expenditure. While financial aspects are crucial, the company also says it is looking at ways it can be “more agile, resilient and sustainable… to thrive and survive” as part of what it calls ‘RSC 2030’, a transformation programme to ensure that the RSC is best placed to deliver its ambitions.

Permanent staff eligible to apply for redundancy – around 420 of the 835-strong workforce – have until 5th October to respond.

For now, the outcomes and hoped-for financial savings remain vague as the redundancy process gets under way.

Reaction has been largely sympathetic to the RSC’s situation – which is shared by many other arts organisations, including the 30 per cent of theatres which are operating at a loss.

While unions prioritised the needs of members, they also called for more to be done to support the arts.

Broadcasting, Entertainment, Cinematograph and Theatre Union (BECTU) national secretary Noel McClean described the redundancies at the RSC as “unsettling to our members who make the RSC the important cultural force it is”.

“We will do all we can to support affected members and will be working with the RSC to mitigate the impact of cuts and minimise potential for compulsory redundancies,” he said.

However, looking at the national picture, Mr McClean added: “While cuts are always disappointing, we understand the financial challenges the company is facing, including reduced public funding and repayment of Covid recovery loans. Institutions like the RSC contribute so much to our social and cultural fabric, and play an important outreach and education role – the government must provide sufficient support to ensure they can continue to thrive.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Music Union general secretary Naomi Pohl: “As a sector, we need to urgently consider how delivery of the arts, and professional jobs in the sector, can be protected so they are not so vulnerable to fluctuations in the economy. Do we believe the UK deserves and needs the RSC? Do we believe we need opera and ballet companies that employ the highest calibre of UK musicians, chorus, dancers and all the behind-the-scenes talent? Do we believe in theatre that tours to every part of the UK? Well, I believe we do. So we need to find a sustainable funding model so we don’t lose these jewels in the crown.”

