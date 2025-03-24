Jeff Coope retires as MD of Warwickshire-based British Motor Museum

JEFF Coope, the British Motor Museum’s managing director, has retired after 23 years of service at Gaydon.

A third generation automotive engineer, he started his career in 1976 as an engineering apprentice and he went on to work for British Aerospace, Honda, BMW and Ford.

In 1997 he moved from engine development to estate management, managing Jaguar Land Rover’s 900-acre Gaydon research site, before joining the British Motor Museum in 2002 as director of operations.

In this role, Jeff planned and implemented many projects that are now part of the DNA of the museum - from the creation of the Collections Centre and redesign of the museum in 2016 to the design and construction of a driver training track.

Jeff Coope.

He was appointed managing director in March 2020, leading the organisation through Covid and having the aim of making the museum a global focal point of Britain’s automotive history and culture.

Jeff said “During my time, we have increased our appeal to visitors, enthusiasts and institutions with new products, events and facilities and I am pleased to leave the museum with a very bright future ahead of it.”

Joel Kordan, chair of the board of trustees, said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to thank Jeff for his exemplary 23 years of service at the museum. What a legacy - he’ll be a hard act to follow.

“We wish Jeff all the very best in his retirement which will no doubt include a great deal more time spent with his passions of sports cars, motorbikes and sailing.”

The recruitment of a new CEO is under way.