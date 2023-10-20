Jahawk Cooper was given a lovely send-off last Thursday (12th October) thanks to the generosity of the community.

Known as Jay, he was a much-loved figure around Stratford and known for being the ‘town’s jester’. He wore a distinctive fool’s hat, often carried a pet white rabbit about, and was a familiar face busking on Bancroft Gardens.

Jahawk Cooper.

When he died aged 42 on 15th September, his family could not afford the expense of a funeral.

Desperate for help, godmother Nicky Ashfield set up a Gofundme page to try and raise enough money to pay for a ceremony and cremation, and the family’s plight was shared by the Herald on the front cover of our edition of 5th October.

Since then, an incredible £3,198 was donated, which Nicky hopes is just enough to cover the costs.

Nicky said: “I want to thank everyone in Stratford – people who can barely afford it chipping in a fiver, it’s been incredible. It’s made me lost for words. Jay had a tiny little bit in his bank account, so that’s helped us just about making it – were just waiting to hear on the final bill.”

Speaking of the service at St Andrew’s, Shottery, Nicky said: “We got Jay’s mum Toby there, who has her own difficulties. His younger brother Darren did amazingly well reading a lovely eulogy. I was so proud because he struggles with mental health and is really missing his big brother, they were quite close and Jay really helped him.”

She continued: “Rev Craig Groocock gave Jay a beautiful and dignified send-off. There were about 60 people in the church, with all sorts of local people, which was really nice.

“One special touch was when Janet Ford from Tudor World put a toy white rabbit at the front of the service, it seemed to symbolise Jay.

“After the Fred Winter Centre put on teas and coffees and couple of people did some singing, it was really lovely and moving.”

Grateful for everyone’s kind words and help over the last month, Nicky said: “I would like to share a big thank you to the people of Stratford, all of those attended on the day and a massive thanks to Rev Craig and to Jonathon and all the staff at the Fred Winter Centre.”