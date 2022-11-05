Japanese restaurant opening in Stratford this winter

A NEW Japanese restaurant is opening soon in Greenhill Street, Stratford.

According to new owner Daniel Lee Yukikazu, it will be an authentic Japanese restaurant that will serve traditional dishes such as ramen, sushi, sashimi and tempura.

All of the dishes will be made from fresh and local produce.

Mr Lee told the Herald: “Our fridge will always be stocked with fresh food and fresh fish, and we look forward to serving Stratford customers.”

Heading up the kitchen is Chris Leung.

He completed his training in Japan and went on to work in Hong Kong, and his experience inspired the new team to create the establishment in Stratford, explained Mr Lee, who added they also hope to offer a delivery service.

Yukikazu is due to open on 1st December.