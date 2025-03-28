Jamie Johnson actor Louis Dunn a hit with the children at Stratford Town

HAVING been the star of a children’s television drama about football, Louis Dunn knows a thing or two about the beautiful game.

And he was left impressed by the set up at Stratford Town Football Club when he visited on Saturday as part of the club’s Non-League Day event.

Louis played talented footballer Jamie Johnson in a CBBC series of the same name, a show which showed the pressure of trying to make a career from the game and juggling school, friends, family and all the issues of growing up.

Jamie Johnson actor Louis Dunn with young players at Stratford Town on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Iain Duck

It was a hit with lots of children around the country and featured cameos from the likes of Gary Lineker, Luis Suárez and Vincent Kompany. Which was why the Bards invited local schoolchildren along to meet the actor ahead of the team’s 1-0 victory against Biggleswade Town.

“It’s been nice to meet some of the kids down here at the club today,” Louis told the Herald. “I’ve been to a few non-league grounds near my home in Manchester. The standard of football is good, people don’t realise that. The stadium and the ground here at Stratford are really impressive, much better than I thought it would be - it seems to be top tier.”

He added: “I started acting when I was 11 and I have been doing Jamie Johnson for around ten years. I’ve always played football, ever since I could kick a ball and played non-league up in Manchester. I’m a creative midfielder which is different to my role in the show where I’m more of a winger.”