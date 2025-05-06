Jamie Cullum is making his theatre debut with music for the RSC’s The Constant Wife

JAMIE Cullum, the multi-million-selling British pianist, singer and broadcaster will be working with the Royal Shakespeare Company this summer, composing new music for The Constant Wife.

The play, by Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade (Posh, The Riot Club, Rivals), is based on W Somerset Maugham’s original play of the same title and will be directed by RSC co-artistic director Tamara Harvey.

Jamie said: “I am so excited to be working in theatre like this for the first time.

“As a composer who often works within the jazz genre, I am very familiar with the idea of evolving traditions and searching for new ways to play classic material. I feel honoured that the brilliant RSC are entrusting me with this opportunity to bring some musical ingenuity to Laura’s deliciously funny and subversive adaptation of W Somerset Maugham’s original 1926 script. It’s already been a joy working with Tamara Harvey and bouncing ideas around with her. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into rehearsals.”

Jamie Cullum.

Tamara added: “Jamie’s contribution has invigorated contemporary jazz and engaged a new generation of listeners. Who better to help us create the world of The Constant Wife, 100 years after it was written? Laura has injected this brilliant classic play with her modern sparkle and bite and Jamie’s music promises to bring another dimension to the story. I’m so excited to see where we go together – it’s already sounding incredible.”

Jamie first came to prominence with his major label breakthrough Twentysomething whose multi-million sales make it one of the UK’s best-selling albums of all time.

His has performed in more than 40 countries and graced the stages of festivals from Glastonbury to Coachella to Fuji Rock in Japan in addition to accepting invitations from President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II to play at The White House and Buckingham Palace respectively.

The Constant Wife will be at the Swan Theatre in Stratford.

He also has a long-running weekly show on BBC Radio 2 and has interviewed the likes of Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Norah Jones and Lars Ulrich and introduced new talent such as Laura Mvula, Gregory Porter, Ezra Collective and Laufey.

The Constant Wife will be at the Swan Theatre in Stratford 20th June – 2nd August.