STRATFORD-BASED blind marathon runner James Morrison is celebrating after taking second place in the visually impaired category in last week’s Great North Run.

James, pictured, was one of 60,000 competitors to take part in the half marathon race on Sunday 7th September, tackling a course from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields.

James, running with sight guide Martin Mcquade, was raising money for Tommy’s baby charity.

James Morrison with guide Ollie Harrison at the 2024 London Marathon.

The 45-year-old’s next challenge is the Great Scottish Run half marathon on October 5th when he will be raising funds for Stratford charity Stepping Stones, where he volunteers as a cook.

James, who lost his sight due to a neurological disorder, battled depression and suicidal thoughts.

He shifted eight stone, took up running and is now working towards becoming a personal trainer to help others turn their lives around.