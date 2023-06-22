MANY of us might settle for a 5K in the park to raise money for charity but personal trainer James Purdy is going a step further this Saturday when he runs 95 kilometres in 19 hours for Escape Arts in the Meon Escape Run.

He admits it’s daunting but he wanted a challenge to help a local charity and now he’s got one and it starts at 4am and finishes at 11pm and takes place on a woodland trail next to the Meon Vale estate.

At 41, James, who is a personal trainer at Gloo Fitness in Stratford, has taken on big challenges before like triathlons, ironman and The Three Peaks but 95 kilometres in 19 hours – seriously?