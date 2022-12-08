A STRATFORD man has been jailed for 12 years after subjecting a man to a 20-hour ordeal of false imprisonment and torture.

Jack Brinkworth.

The court heard how 32-year-old Jack Brinkworth beat, tortured and threatened his victim in a row over a supposed debt.

The false imprisonment began at around 10.30pm on Thursday, 6th October, when the victim was prevented from leaving Brinkworth’s flat.

What then followed was hours of threats and violence.

At the same time, Brinkworth made contact with the victim’s family demanding that they send over hundreds of pounds to prevent the victim being harmed.

The following day the victim escaped from the flat – and police were called.

Though Brinkworth initially denied the allegations, he pleaded guilty in court and on Monday, 5th December he received a 12-year sentence.

Det Sgt Jen Baker said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Brinkworth at court.

"He is now behind bars and unable to cause harm to others.

"I hope the sentence goes some way to helping the victim recover from his ordeal.”