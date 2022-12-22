A DRUGS gang which had a "significant foothold" in Stratford has been jailed for a combined 37 years.

Giovanni Cooper-Clarke (left) and Kyden Williams-Parchment. (61504537)

Giovanni Cooper-Clarke and Kyden Williams-Parchment ran the Rico Line which was pushing heroin and crack cocaine into the town and estimated to have made between £60,000 to £140,000 in two years.

West Midlands Police worked with their Warwickshire colleagues to identify the line in 2019, before West Midlands Regional Crime Unit officers picked up the investigation.

Detectives gathered evidence of marketing messages sent out from the line to customers offering Class A drugs for sale.

Cooper-Clarke and Williams-Parchment distanced themselves from the dealing by employing others to do their dirty work on the streets of Stratford.

Associate Karim Halls travelled to and from the town to co-ordinate sales of drugs, deliver and to collect cash.

Joshua Bartle (left), Rickey Cooper (middle) and Greg Cox (right). (61504535)

Joshua Bartle, Rickey Cooper and Greg Cox were identified as fulfilling drugs orders, while Donna Hurford allowed her Stratford flat to be used as a drugs den and local supply base.

Officers executed raids at the home addresses of gang members in late 2020 and seized phones, documents and drugs paraphernalia.

The courts were provided with a compelling package of evidence and it led to five of the group pleading guilty to conspiring to supply drugs between November 2018 and January 2021, while Cox and Hurford were found guilty following a trial in May this year.

On Tuesday, Cooper-Clarke, aged 25 from Leatherhead Close, Aston, and 24-year-old Williams-Parchment from Spring Meadow Grove in Birmingham were jailed for nine years each.

Meanwhile, Stratford residents Bartle, 34, from Elm Road, was sentenced to 27 months, Cooper, 44, and Hurford, 47, both from Masons Road, were sentenced to 28 months and seven years respectively, and Cox, 48, from Scarrots Street was sentenced to 28 months.

Halls, 21 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years and one month.

Donna Hurford and Karim Halls. (61504539)

Det Insp Julie Woods from West Midlands ROCU said: “This was a well-oiled County Line that had established a significant foothold in the drugs supply market in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Cooper-Clarke and Williams-Parchment managed the line and ran the operation; the others knew their roles and conducted the drug deals on their behalf.

“County Lines is a cynical business model that sees people at the top of the tree exploiting vulnerable people, often children, to peddle drugs. They are exposed to all the risk, including attacks from rival gangs, while they count the cash.

“We’ve recently expanded our capacity to tackle County Lines gangs that bring misery to our communities and we will continue targeting offenders.”

This is the second County Lines gang to have been shut down in the space of a month.

In November, members of a gang were jailed after trafficking at least 2.5kg of heroin and crack cocaine worth almost £250,000 into tourist towns, including Stratford and Leamington.