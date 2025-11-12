A BIDFORD girl has donated hair she has grown her whole life to charity The Little Princess Trust.

Jaani Sidhu, who is 12, made the decision to have 28 inches of her hair cut off and have it sent to the charity that makes wigs for people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

As well as donating her hair, Jaani also started a fundraiser after finding out it costs around £700 for a wig to be made. At the time of publication, over £1,400 has been raised.

Jaani Sidhu with her cut hair.

The cut took place at the end of October at The Beauty House in Alcester. Due to the reason for the cut, hairdresser Emily Sarah did it for free.

“It was quite long and I got to a point where I wanted to have it cut but because of how long it was it made sense to donate it, especially to such a good cause,” Jaani said.

“I wanted to cut it but at the same time I didn’t want to let go of it. I feel like I'm proud of what I did. It will go to such a good cause, it was definitely worth it and I encourage other people to do it as well. When I had my long hair, because I was so protective of it, I thought about children who lose theirs or have lost it. That made me think, ‘I can give them my hair instead’.”

Jaani Sidhu ahead of the cut

Jaani said that she is enjoying having shorter hair again, but said donating long hair again in the future is something she would like to do.

Mum Michelle says her family are very proud of Jaani’s decision to donate her hair. “We’re Sikh and having uncut hair is part of the religion, but doing a service to others is a core value,” she said.

Jaani’s fundraiser is still open. You can donate by visiting justgiving.com and searching ‘Jaani Sidhu.’



