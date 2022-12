A PLANT lover who swapped a career in insurance to sell greenery says he’s made life-long friends over houseplants.

Green-fingered Daley Shoukhlagay-Fard is opening The Jungle Club plant shop in Stratford.

The store, in Ely Street, will stock 1,000 houseplants ranging from tropical and ornamental to cacti, and easy-to-care to unusual species for avid collectors.