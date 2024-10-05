It was high time… Stratford couple’s civil ceremony after nearly 40 years together

AFTER 37 years together, Neil Basnett and Philip Mannion, were joined together in a civil partnership ceremony last weekend.

The couple, who run Holiday Inspirations travel agency in Stratford, said they both felt that it was, perhaps, high time they took the step.

The ceremony took place at the Henley Room in Henley Street, Stratford, on Saturday (28th September) and was followed by lunch at the Arden Hotel. Guests included immediate family and close friends.

Philip Mannion and Neil Basnett.

An evening celebratory party, which included family, school friends and clients as well as colleagues from the RSC and Waitrose, went on into the small hours at Embankment.

Neil said: “It was important to have finally had this ceremony and it was the right thing to do.

“It was such a happy day for us both, supported by my mother, daughter and our closest family.

“Much has changed in this world over the last 37 years but our love and commitment to each other has never wavered.”

He added: “Now, we need to get back to concentrating on looking after the holiday arrangements for our lovely clients.”