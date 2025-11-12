It was a great privilege to be in their presence.

RETIRED fishmonger and Stratford resident Rob Hearnden recently returned from a visit to Uzhhorod in Ukraine, where he met soldiers, injured after fighting on the frontline.

‘I couldn’t have been further from the fighting, but I was in the Ukraine.

Uzghorod is a not-unattractive town with a river dissecting it and a hilltop castle and the Orthodox cathedral overlooking a centre of quaint shopping streets.

No drone has so far penetrated this town on the Slovakian border but you’re aware you are in a country at war.

In a small park not far from the river, surrounded by streets heavy with traffic, over 200 six-foot-high canvas panels commemorate soldiers from the area who have died in the conflict.

Each panel bears an image of men aged from late teens to their mid-60s.

At 9am each morning a small crowd converges on the streets alongside the same park.

Police stop the traffic and there’s a minute’s silence followed by the playing through loudspeakers of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Rob Hearnden, centre, with chaplains at the Ukrainian hospital.

It’s a simple but poignant act of remembrance.

No anti-government demonstration, just a gesture to honour the dead and maybe allow a second or two to pray for a just end to the war.

If you want to trace the effects of the war on the town further, you enter the Baptist and Pentecostal churches and listen to the way these organisations reformed themselves following the arrival of thousands of IDP’s (internally displaced persons) in 2022 after Putin’s forces pushed into Eastern Ukraine.

Church pews became beds and kitchens turned out copious amounts of food that would have seemed impossible beforehand.

Some of the IDP’s have stayed on, others moved away, and fresh internal refugees are still arriving.

The ministers of these congregations spend one week each month at the front, listening to and praying for the men who’ve seen action.

My friend Pete Malkin, a fellow member of the Oasis Church in Stratford, has been involved in humanitarian work in Eastern Europe since the late 1980’s.

In 2022, following Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine, drivers were needed to move mothers and children with special needs out of the war zones - my friend answered the call.

Memorial for the dead in Ukraine city of Uzhhorod.

Some families stayed in Ukraine but others went to Germany.

Since this time my friend and a team of Ukrainian co-workers have begun serving families with special needs children in the Uzghorod area.

All the team members are Christians and they’ve named the ministry ‘Father’s Heart’ to emphasise the loving care God has for all people.

The purpose of my trip to Uzghorod last month was to build upon friendships I’d made with people on my earlier visit in March, and help where possible.

My contribution was visiting wounded soldiers in rehab wards of several hospitals.

All of the men had incurred serious limb injuries and many were bed-bound.

There were men with amputations, and some were in pain.

I was received with warmth and humour and found many of the men in upbeat mood.

For many their war was over, though some were still hoping to get back in the fight.

The camaraderie between them was strong, though they must have been haunted by questions about their future.

Did their future offer any possibility of returning to gainful employment?

Many soldiers mentioned they’d been on training in the UK, and one who said he was determined to go back to the fighting said the only thing he hadn’t liked about Britain was the baked beans that were constantly dished up.

Several gave me mementos such as the casing of the first bullet fired in anger, a small tool kit and badges.

They were a good lot of men who’d been willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

It was a great privilege to be in their presence.

Nothing I’ve seen and no one I’ve met suggests to me that Ukraine deserves to be robbed of its sovereignty by a bully of a neighbour.

We keep praying for a just peace and maybe next year I can return.

May your remembrance experiences these coming days be meaningful.’