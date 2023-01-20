STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi is estimated to have paid nearly £5 million to HMRC to settle an alleged tax dispute and a potential penalty.

The multi-millionaire co-founder of the polling company YouGov and former chancellor was said to have settled his family’s tax affairs with an estimated payment of £3.7m.

The Guardian reported today (Friday) that the Conservative Party chair also paid a 30 per cent penalty, taking the estimated total to more than £4.8m.