'It should be final nail in coffin for Nadhim Zahawi... but it won't be', says Stratford Conservative Party insider
Published: 15:39, 20 January 2023
| Updated: 15:40, 20 January 2023
STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi is estimated to have paid nearly £5 million to HMRC to settle an alleged tax dispute and a potential penalty.
The multi-millionaire co-founder of the polling company YouGov and former chancellor was said to have settled his family’s tax affairs with an estimated payment of £3.7m.
The Guardian reported today (Friday) that the Conservative Party chair also paid a 30 per cent penalty, taking the estimated total to more than £4.8m.