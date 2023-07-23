Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after shots were fired inside a vehicle near Lower Quinton.

The incident happened on 13th July after a member of the public reported hearing gunshots.

Guns seized after shooting incident near Lower Quinton

On Thursday (20th July) officers from Shipston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team and Wellesbourne Police Safer Neighbourhood Teams along with the Rural Crime followed up on intelligence relating to an incident.

As a result of partnership working with Gloucestershire Constabulary and what an officer referred to as “some good old fashioned police work” a vehicle and persons of interest were identified.

The officer continued: “On Thursday morning we stopped a vehicle and arrested two males on suspicion of firearms offences, an address was subsequently searched and six registered shotguns seized.

“One male has admitted to committing offences under the Firearms Act and the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

“He is now fully aware that South Warwickshire is not the old frontier, with any matter relating to firearms offences being taken very seriously.”