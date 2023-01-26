A 58-year-old man from Solihull was arrested on Tuesday night by Warwickshire Rural Crime Team officers for driving while over the drink drive limit.

Officers were out patrolling the rural areas around Shipston following a recent trend of concerning incidents.

Warwickshire Police (62077159)

During patrols officers report that they stopped and spoke with a number of drivers for a multitude of reasons. All of these checks resulted in positive engagements, except for one.

One of the officers reported: “Officers spotted this Land Rover Defender driving along the Banbury Road near Stratford well in excess of the speed limit. Concerned it might be a recently stolen vehicle we caught up with the car and stopped it for a chat.

“It's never a good sign when the driver pretty much falls out of the vehicle, before proceeding to remonstrate with officers about how much of a ‘jobs worth’ we all are, and how ‘it’s not like I've killed anyone’.

“Unsurprisingly, the male failed a roadside breath test and was subsequently arrested and taken to Nuneaton Police station.

“The male spent the night in one of our luxurious cells, before being charged for drink driving this morning.”