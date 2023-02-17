Home   News   Article

Fairport Convention interview ahead of Stratford Play House gig on 4th March

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 19:33, 17 February 2023

FOLK rockers Fairport Convention have been doing their thing for half a century and have absolutely no intention of bowing out.

Simon Nicol, who co-founded the band while still in his teens, explained: “We’re a working band - gigging is what we do and it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

He’s in his seventies now and the band’s line-up has seen multiple changes through the decades but one thing has remained constant - their passion for performing.

