FOLK rockers Fairport Convention have been doing their thing for half a century and have absolutely no intention of bowing out.

Simon Nicol, who co-founded the band while still in his teens, explained: “We’re a working band - gigging is what we do and it’s what I’ve done all my life.”

He’s in his seventies now and the band’s line-up has seen multiple changes through the decades but one thing has remained constant - their passion for performing.