It’s all looking ‘good’ at Stratford College after Ofsted inspection
Published: 06:00, 07 July 2024
| Updated: 09:09, 07 July 2024
STRATFORD College has once again been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.
The rating was achieved across all categories, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and personal development.
Principal Dr Rebecca Gater said: “We are incredibly proud to have received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, with a unique strong judgement for our contribution to meeting skills needs – the only general further education college within the Colleges West Midlands group to earn this distinction.