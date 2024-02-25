It’s a UK distance record for battery-powered train tested in Long Marston

GREAT Western Railway’s innovative FastCharge battery train, which has been undergoing testing at Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre, has laid claim to the UK distance record for a battery-powered train.

Battery-powered train. (Photo: Great Western Railway).

The train, which has undergone more than 1,500 hours of testing at Long Marston, has carried out a series of test runs between Long Marston, Evesham, Honeybourne and Moreton-in-Marsh.

Earlier this month, it claimed the UK record by travelling 86 miles on battery power alone and without recharging. It then completed a 70-mile move from Long Marston to Reading Train Care Depot using just 45 per cent of its battery capacity.