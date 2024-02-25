Home   News   Article

It’s a UK distance record for battery-powered train tested in Long Marston

By Kent Messenger reporter
Published: 11:00, 25 February 2024

GREAT Western Railway’s innovative FastCharge battery train, which has been undergoing testing at Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre, has laid claim to the UK distance record for a battery-powered train.

Battery-powered train. (Photo: Great Western Railway).
The train, which has undergone more than 1,500 hours of testing at Long Marston, has carried out a series of test runs between Long Marston, Evesham, Honeybourne and Moreton-in-Marsh.

Earlier this month, it claimed the UK record by travelling 86 miles on battery power alone and without recharging. It then completed a 70-mile move from Long Marston to Reading Train Care Depot using just 45 per cent of its battery capacity.

