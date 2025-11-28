IF you’re driving through rural Warwickshire at night, you may expect to see a rabbit or perhaps a fox running across the road in front of you.

Oxhill resident Molly Laird got a very different surprise last Wednesday (19th November) when she spotted a wallaby bouncing along a road near her home.

Molly was travelling between Whatcote and Oxhill at around 9.30pm when she spotted the animal in the road.

“I honestly thought I was going insane and had to second guess myself because I thought there was no way it could be a wallaby or a kangaroo,” she told the Herald.

“It’s a good job I took the video or no one would have believed me.”

Molly, who lives on a farm close to the road where she spotted the animal, said that she hasn’t heard of any other sightings. Shortly after she finished filming, it disappeared down a side lane and out of sight.

This isn’t the first case of a wallaby being spotted in the county. Back in 2022, sightings of a rare white Australian wallaby hopping around Kenilworth Fields had the county wondering all about where it may have come from and what its story was.

Initially, this wallaby was thought to be one called Colin, who had escaped from his fenced compound in Solihull back in 2013, but later it was confirmed not be him, leaving open the questions as to who this wallaby was and who it belonged to.

This latest sighting shows that spotting a wallaby in this part of the world isn’t as rare as you might think, something that animal charity RSPCA confirmed.

The hopping wallaby

It’s quite tricky to have a wallaby as a pet, and to do so you need to first acquire a licence from the local authority.

Licences are needed for animals the UK government judge to be wild, dangerous or exotic. These include wild cats, primates, wild dogs (such as wolves), certain pigs (wild boar) and animals that belong to the marsupial family, which include kangaroos and wallabies.

Reporting wallaby sightings to websites such as UK Wallaby Sightings is important because of the talent the animals have at being escape artists.

There has been a small wallaby population recorded in the UK since the mid-1990s. In 2020, Drs Holly English and Anthony Caravaggi published the first paper exploring the phenomenon of wallabies in the UK since a population in the Peak District disappeared in the 1990s.

This shows that wallaby-related mystery goes far beyond Warwickshire and goes back decades.

The RSPCA has provided details of what to do should you see a wallaby in the wild.

A spokesperson said: “Our advice to people who spot a wallaby in the wild is to watch from afar, enjoy the unusual sight and don’t try to approach them.

“Sightings should be reported to UK Wallaby Sightings and iRecord.

“Many people may be unaware that wallabies are considered established in the wild in Britain, as a result of escaping from captivity, although they are not a native species to the UK. Some people also keep them in private collections, so it’s possible this wallaby is lost or has escaped from a private property.”

They added: “Anyone who finds an injured wallaby in need of help should monitor the animal from a distance. More information on what to do and how to report a concern are available on the RSPCA’s website.”

This wallaby wasn’t Colin, and despite the close encounter with someone, there has yet to be any other sightings of the adventurous marsupial.

But keep an eye out in the dark winter nights around Warwickshire, as you never know what furry creature you might come across.