Gazebo afloat and signs down as breezy and soggy weather hits Stratford

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 15:54, 07 October 2022
 | Updated: 15:56, 07 October 2022

Wind and rain made an unpromising start to the weekend in the district today (Friday).

Blustery winds caused havoc when a gust caught a gazebo at Rother Street Market and upended it into Wood Street. Luckily there were no injuries or damage.

Gazebo down at Rother Street. Photo: Gill Cleeve
The horror! Signs were flattened, leaves were blowing and hats were not safe on heads today in Stratford. (59843006)
According to the Met Office as well as this afternoon’s band of heavy rain, the gusty winds will continue and there maybe the odd rumble of thunder.

It is expected to clear by this evening, although remain chilly. The forecast for Saturday is bright and sunny and mainly dry. The outlook for Sunday is similar.

