SCHOOL gate mums have spoken of their shock after finding out one of their number was planning on becoming a terrorist.

Meon Vale mum-of-four Farishta Jami, 36, faced two counts of preparing acts of terrorism between 1st September 2022 and 10th January last year.

Although she denied the charges, Jami was found guilty by a jury at Leicester Crown Court last Thursday (13th February).

Police found thousands of images and videos relating to so-called Islamic State (IS), including beheadings and children used as suicide bombers.

A Stratford mum-of-four Farishta Jami, 36, has been found guilty on terrorism charges.

She shared graphic and violent extremist material on social media, posting videos, documents and images, and took part in multiple group chats on channels that support IS.

Officers also found evidence that she planned to flee to Afghanistan with her children to become martyrs for an affiliate of IS, Isis-K.

Burner phones and £1,200 were found hidden in her home, a modern house in Meon Vale. Warwickshire Police said the money was to pay for one-way flights to Afghanistan for herself and her children.

Jami was born in Afghanistan but came to Britain in 2008, becoming a British citizen in 2013.

Her relationship with her husband was marred by violence and they separated, with Jami moving to the Stratford area in 2023. She worked as a dinner lady and her children went to local schools.

One mum told the Herald: “It is scary to think I walked to school with this lady daily. I spoke to her as I noticed not many others did – that’s just what kind of person I am.

“However she always gave off an iffy vibe.”

She added: “Her son is the sweetest little lad. I really hope he is in safe care and being shown the love he deserves.”

Farishta Jami, from Meon Vale.

The Herald understands that the children are now in care.

This week the police took the unusual step of issuing a second custody image Jami, showing her wearing a niqab, after her defence said she was distressed by an earlier image showing her face.

According to another school mum she usually wore some form of covering.

“I’d seen her a few times around school, our sons were in the same class – they are now 11/12.

“She was covered, but even so I recognised her when it came on the news.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst of West Midlands Police told the Herald that Jami’s home was searched following “intelligence information” about her suspicious behaviour – and that of her elder children.

“She was prepared to martyr not just herself but her children as well,” said DCS Hurst. “She was prepared to die for the cause.”

DCS Hurst said the message from the police was to urge the public to look out for any suspicious activity and report it at the earliest opportunity. “The earlier we intervene to support families and prevent radicalisation, the better,” she said.

Jami had bought a one-way ticket to Afghanistan for herself and her children, said DCS Hurst. “She’d saved a substantial amount of money, shared vile terrorism material on social media and shared the values of extremist people to do with ISIS,” the chief superintendent added.

When interviewed by the police she claimed she was going to Afghanistan to visit her family, but in reality she was preparing to martyr herself and her family as well.

DCS Hurst said the “substantial amount of money” Jami had saved came to £1,200 – but this was a lot of money for someone who was not in employment.

The judge in the trial, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, adjourn-ed sentencing until a later date to allow for court reports.

