The recent political machinations at Westminster have received a mixed response from those in the Stratford District this week.

Most notable perhaps was disbelief that Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi had managed to remain in cabinet despite many insiders predicting that the backbench beckoned.

Mr Zahawi was named on Tuesday as the Conservative Party’s new chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio. The new role, his fourth this year, came as part of a ministerial reshuffle by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Stratford Young Conservatives India Tibbs, centre with Rishi Sunak, and her sisters Amelia, left, and Olivia. India thinks Rishi Sunak will “reunite the fractured party” and is a "positive light to bring us out of this financial crisis". While other Tory members expressed their disquiet and thought his appointment would see them lose the next election.

After he declared his support for Boris Johnson’s second bid for the PM job, he faced ridicule this week after Johnson suddenly pull out without apparently telling his friend. A mere minutes after his withdrawal an article appeared on the Daily Telegraph website written by Mr Zahawi with the strapline “get ready for Boris 2.0, the man who will make Tories and Britain great again”.

This led to the Stratford MP making a hasty backtrack to lend his support to leadership frontrunner Sunak, a move that gained a lot of flak.

A Stratford member of the Conservative Party, who wished to remain anonymous, thought that Mr Zahawi had not come out well from the whole debacle.