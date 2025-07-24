FAMILY-RUN coffee shop Bardia’s was happily trading out of Bell Court when they were told to leave, to make way for the now-scrapped hotel project.

Owner Shabnam Beikzadeh was only one year into a solid five-year lease agreement when she was given the shocking news that triggered years of uncertainty and worry.

When her lease ran out in 2022 she was keen to renew for another five years but had to settle for a two-year lease, on two months’ notice to vacate.

After that two-year deal finished, the agreement was renewed on a temporary ‘license at will’ basis, giving the landlord the right to evict her with just 24-hours’ notice.

Shabham said: “It meant they could tell us any time: 'Sorry, you have to leave tomorrow.”

Running a busy café and staff with this hanging over them was stressful.

She added: “It was a very frustrating few years for us.

Bardia’s owner Shabnam Beikzadeh has moved her business from Bell Court to Sheep Street. Photo: Mark Williamson

“When they first told us in 2018, we thought even if they started work, they’d have to accommodate us because we still had four years on our lease left, but that never happened.

“They put us under pressure, saying: ‘You have to leave, you can't plan anything beyond June because we’re starting work in July’,” she recalled.

“At one point, we thought: ‘Okay, that's it - we'll have to shut.’

“A year later, we find out the whole project has been cancelled, and our former unit is occupied by a new café.”

She added: “We were among the first independent businesses to take a chance in Bell Court when we opened in 2017 and remained through all the growing pains a new shopping centre can face.

“We brought footfall, consistency and heart to a development still finding its feet.

“But throughout the seven years, we often felt like a tenant being tolerated, rather than supported.

“It always felt like they were doing us a favour, letting us be there.”

Luckily, Bardia’s managed to find a new shop in Sheep Street, which they love and say they feel ‘blessed’ to be there.

But Shabnam is still frustrated by the way she and her family were treated.

“I'm sharing this story because we believe it reflects a broader issue,” she explained.

“Small, independent businesses are often undervalued.

“We’re really proud of what we created at Bell Court, and built since and grateful for all the community support we've had.

“I'm not saying we don't need the big businesses in Stratford but when you go to other Cotswold towns that have all these independent shops and cafés, they’re vibrant and beautiful.

“Stratford has lost that touch.

“The council and landlords should be more supportive of the independents and small businesses, because we’re the life and soul of the town.”