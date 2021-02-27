DETERMINED six-year-old Isla Preston is looking to complete a 30-mile charity walking challenge by tomorrow after being inspired by Captain Tom.

Isla Preston from Alcester has been walking this week to raise money for the Captain Tom Foundation, here supported by her dad Chris Preston.Photo: Mark WilliamsonA15/2/21/2899. (44605501)

Isla is aiming to raise as much money as she can for the Captain Tom Foundation during February, hoping to clock up 30 miles by the deadline.

Supported on her walks around Alcester by her mum Katie, Isla initially hoped to raise £25, but that total has already soared to around £600.

Katie said: “She’s aiming to finish on Sunday, when she’ll have walked 30 miles over the past 12 days – which is quite a lot for a six-year-old. She was fascinated by Captain Tom’s efforts and when he passed away she said she wanted to raise money like he did.

“Isla absolutely hates walking, but I’m so proud of her for doing this. The first thing she does when she gets up is check the JustGiving page to see if any more people have donated.

“It works out at around 2.8 miles per day, but we’ve been doing some longer ones so it’s not that every day. She only intended to raise £25 so she’s so pleased with how its going.”

To support Isla’s efforts, visit her JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/2NBRJoE.