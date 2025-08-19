Isla, 11, showing Tourette’s is no joke by sharing how it impacts her

AN ELEVEN YEAR OLD girl with Tourette’s wants to counter the idea that it’s funny, by sharing how it affects her life.

Isla Preston, who lives in Salford Priors with mum Katie and dad Chris, was eight when diagnosed.

Mum Katie, 36, said: “We typed it into Google and all that come up were videos everyone thinks are funny.

“Pete Bennett, who won Big Brother, was portrayed as, ‘Oh my god, this is hilarious’, and the Undateables, when it’s people with Tourette's, only show the funny bits.

“They don't show them hitting themselves or not being able to sleep because their body's jerking all night.

Isla Preston, who wants to raise awareness of Tourette's Syndrome

“Isla wants to get across that it's not funny and to explain that this is my day and my life.

“She wants to educate people, for instance, swearing is a really small percentage and Isla doesn't swear but we're made to believe that's what Tourette's is.”

There are times they laugh with Isla, such as when she had a throwing tic and threw her fajita at Katie.

But Katie added: “Can you imagine how exhausting life must be, trying to chill and do a jigsaw but your body is making you move and say things you don't want to and making you hit yourself?”

“And because of her tics, she's kicking the duvet off and her eyes are constantly open all night, so it's exhausting.”

Katie, a mortgage administrator, said it started with a few vocal tics when Isla was six, and this gradually became more noticeable.

“She'd hit herself or jump repetitively,” Katie recalled.

It took two years to get a diagnosis, and Katie had to keep videoing the tics to show the specialist.

Isla Preston, above, and, left, with mum Katie and dad Chris.

“Children, especially with Tourette's, mask when they're with strangers or out, so you take them to the doctor’s and they’ll sit there perfectly normally,” she explained.

When they finally had an answer, the family were shocked to be sent away with nothing but a link to charity Tourette's Action’s website.

“That was the only support we got,” Katie said.

“Without Tourette's Action we would have been in this black hole, not knowing what to do or who to turn to and wondering how's it going to look for us in the future.

“They’ve been invaluable to us.”

Isla, Katie and Isla’s dad Chris, 41, an HGV mechanic, recently spent the weekend at TicFest in Bournemouth, hosted by Tourette’s Action for 15 children with Tourette’s and their families.

The whole family loved it, especially the confidence-building activities such as high ropes, archery, a quiz night and talent show.

“It was the first time since Isla’s diagnosis that we all truly felt understood,” Katie said.

“It was just brilliant for Isla, and us, to be around people who get it.

“Before then, none of us had ever met someone else with Tourette's so it's a bit of a lonely world for Isla, although she's got a really, really good support network of friends.”

Isla, who’s been at St Nicholas’s Primary and starts at Alcester Grammar next month, is hosting a bingo fundraiser for Tourette’s Action on October 3rd at Alcester’s Greig Hall.

It’s not the first time she’s stepped up, as she raised a staggering £2,900 two years ago.

Now, she’s determined to beat that total.

More than 150 of the 225 tickets for this year’s fundraiser have already been snapped up but there are still some available.

And Isla and Katie are calling on businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who can help by donating vouchers or prizes for the bingo and raffle.

Katie added: “For such a young child, Isla’s so passionate about trying to raise money for the charity who’ve helped us so much as a family over the last three years.

“She's the most positive little girl in the world – she’s our superstar.”