THE Football Association has handed a ten-year ban to a Stratford Town player after he was found guilty of of spot-fixing and placing illegal bets on an FA Cup game he played in last year.

Kynan Isaac. Photo: Mark Williamson

Kynan Isaac, 29, was informed today (Tuesday) of his career-ending ban following an investigation by the sport's governing body.

The Daily Mail reported that the FA began their investigation into Isaac last season following a tip off regarding suspicious betting patterns in the Bards' FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury Town in November.

They went on to report that the full-back "has been found guilty of spot-fixing by deliberately earning a yellow card, failing to comply with the FA’s investigation and breaching FA rules by placing multiple bets, including several on his own team".

The ban is one of the longest ever dished out by the FA.