Is Warwickshire’s Royal Oak the only Michelin star venue with a dart board?

A PUB near Shipston has been awarded a Michelin star for the sixth year running.

Richard Craven, co-owner and head chef at the Royal Oak in Whatcote, says he’s “absolutely delighted” and it shows “the whole team has been working really, really hard”.

Richard and his wife Solanche took over the pub in 2017 and have built a loyal following among villagers. The gastro pub also attracts foodies from all over the country and the world – many planning their trips around a birthday or anniversary meal.

The team, who won their first Michelin star in October 2019, have also netted a string of accolades and rave reviews.

The Royal Oak’s menu features foraged ingredients and game such as roe buck deer, munt jack, hare, pheasant and grouse. Fallow deer are often on the menu, as there’s a wild herd on the hill opposite the pub which is culled regularly.

Another speciality is squirrel, sourced from an estate near Chipping Campden, which Richard uses in pasta dishes and consommé.

Richard and Solanche Craven celebrate at Royal Oak in Whatcote. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Another favourite dish is pig’s head and black pudding lasagne.

Richard believes the judges who award the coveted Michelin star are looking for consistency, among many other qualities.

He explained: “Lots of people can cook to Michelin-star quality level – it’s whether they can do that day-in, day-out.

“We have a small team, I’m always in the kitchen and we really work hard on dishes before they go on the menu. We’re also using really good produce because we’ve got great relationships with all our neighbours, from people growing vegetables, to the pigs at Paddock Farm in Brailes, just a mile from our front door.”

The Royal Oak was built in 1500 but there’s been some sort of inn on the site since the 12th century. Its other claim to fame is that Oliver Cromwell is said to have stayed there before the Battle of Edgehill in 1642.

Richard moved to the Cotswolds with his family aged 10 and went to Chipping Campden School. During his career as a chef, he’s worked at the Kingham Plough under Emily Watkins, star of TV’s Great British Menu.

After Richard met South African-born Solanche, they worked together at top restaurants in Cape Town and, after coming back to the UK, helped launch The Fuzzy Duck at Armscote.

Despite all the attention and praise, the couple are determined that The Royal Oak remains a proper local.

They’ve just reintroduced an a la carte menu and it’s possible to just have a drink in the bar, without ordering food.

Richard quipped: “We’ve still got the pool table and the darts board and as far as I’m aware, we’re the only Michelin-star place with these additions.”

He added: “Our team ethos isn’t just about maintaining, we try to get better year-on-year and it’s something we never take for granted. We work hard to make sure we’re improving what we do and giving the guests the best experience that we can.”