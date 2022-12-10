Is this new florists Stratford district's most Christmassy shop?

“GO big or go home”, that was the thinking behind making a florists quite arguably the district’s most Christmassy shop.

Owner Caroline Fitzpatrick has pulled out all the stops to make Pink Sage, based at Tredington Park, really stand out from the crowd.

Along with a colourful range of garlands and red sequin walls, there are also hand-crafted candy canes and lollipops out front, as well as two 6ft tall soldiers named Nut and Cracker guarding the door.

Caroline Fitzpatrick outside her festive looking Pink Sage florist in Tredington. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61163345)

It’s a fantastic display and Caroline told the Herald that turning her shop into a festive masterpiece is part of a wider effort to bring in more customers because Pink Sage, which only opened its doors on 1st November, is “a little bit off the beaten track”.

“I wanted to do something to get us noticed and it was case of go big or go home,” she said.

“And when you do go big, why not go even bigger? I always try to make a statement in anything I do.

“I’ve not gone as mad as I would have liked because the shop has not been open that long but it was my way of bringing a London shop to the Cotswolds.”

Caroline, who has worked in events for the past 26 years and founded The Cotswolds Events Company seven years ago, explained that the idea of owning a florists popped into her head when driving back from Stow-on-the-Wold to her home in Stratford a little over six weeks ago.

“I saw an empty unit on the island where Robinson Goss vehicle hire is and I just thought it would be a good place for a florists,” she said.

“I love flowers and felt like it was a good opportunity. Fastforward a few weeks and we opened.

“Before we opened we left 12 bouquets around Stratford and Moreton-in-Marsh with a postcard from us and we then gave out 150 gift-wrapped roses to let people know where we were.

“We’ve not been open that long but I’m going all out for Christmas because it’s the first one after the pandemic, even at home I’ve got all the crystals and fairy lights out.”

The 57-year-old says her bespoke business, which currently has five employees and looks set to take on a sixth, can cater for all budgets, whether it be £10 or £100, and is always willing to work with the customer to give them what they need.

“If they have a vase they want to work with they can bring it into us and we’ll help them put something together,” she added.

“I’d like to think we are very individual and it probably sounds cheesy, but we’re here for our customers no matter if they want to spend £10 or £100, we’ll work with all budgets. We are not a set in stone flower shop. If people want to make their own wreath they don’t need to book, they can make it in the shop with us.

“We are very down to earth at Pink Sage and like to work closely with our customers.”

As part of the festivities, Caroline revealed she is asking adults to “channel their inner child” and write a Christmas letter to Santa and post it into their American-style postbox outside the shop, or by directly messaging the company through its social media channels.

Nothing is off limits and the letter which wows Caroline the most will win a flower arrangement worth £30. The competition closes on Tuesday, 20th December and the winner will be revealed the following day.

For more information about Pink Sage, visit https://pinksage.co.uk or head over to their Facebook and Instagram pages.