SHAKESPEARE experts say they are “sceptical” a painting owned by a window cleaner is a genuine portrait of the Bard.

Steven Wadlow is sending ripples through the art world by claiming a picture which hung in his living room for decades, has been authenticated as the real deal.

Stephen Wadlow with his portrait. Below, Jean Penicaut, of imaging firm Lumiere.

He believes it’s the only portrait of Shakespeare painted while the playwright was still alive.