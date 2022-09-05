WITH Liz Truss announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party, Nadhim Zahawi’s time as chancellor looks set to end after nine weeks in the role.

Ms Truss will become the country’s third female prime minister after she won the Tory leadership contest, defeating Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

She will take over as prime minister tomorrow (Tuesday) and, as well as taking action to ease the cost-of-living crisis, will appoint MPs to her new cabinet.