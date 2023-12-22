REVIEW: Dick Whittington, The Attic Theatre, Stratford, until 7th January

By Peter Buckroyd. Pnotos: Andrew Maguire

IT’S panto time again and Tread the Boards company is presenting Dick Whittington, this year’s cast of eight directed by John-Robert Partridge. Regular Attic panto visitors will see some new faces but they work splendidly together and provide excellent entertainment.