REVIEW: Dick Whittington, The Attic Theatre, Stratford, until 7th January
Published: 07:58, 22 December 2023
| Updated: 07:59, 22 December 2023
REVIEW: Dick Whittington, The Attic Theatre, Stratford, until 7th January
By Peter Buckroyd. Pnotos: Andrew Maguire
IT’S panto time again and Tread the Boards company is presenting Dick Whittington, this year’s cast of eight directed by John-Robert Partridge. Regular Attic panto visitors will see some new faces but they work splendidly together and provide excellent entertainment.