When it comes to sun protection, it can be tempting to go for the luxe bottle that sits beautifully on a bathroom shelf.

The promises of silky textures, chic packaging and designer branding might make high-end SPFs seem like the pinnacle of skincare – but are they actually better? Or are we just blinded by the Instagram-worthy marketing?

Dermatologists and suncare experts weigh in on what you’re really getting when you invest in a premium sunscreen and what to look for if you want performance over polish.

Not all SPFs are created equal – and some of the most worthwhile differences lie beneath the surface

Function v Finish: It’s no question that affordable SPFs are just as effective at protecting your skin from the sun as high-end ones.

“Affordable SPFs from trusted brands can offer excellent protection and meet the same safety standards as high-end options,” says consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic, Dr Sophie Momen.

“Pricier products may offer more luxurious textures, faster absorption or finishes that feel better on the skin, but in many cases, you’re just paying for branding and marketing, rather than superior protection.”

However, the formula and level of protection is incredibly important.

“Premium products often boast more advanced UVA protection and skincare actives – and may avoid cheaper chemical filters linked to health concerns.

“There is also a possibility that the price can reflect the type of UV filters used in a formula to protect you,” explains Ultrasun’s Abi Cleeve, founder of SkinSense.

Left, Ultra Violette Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Skinscreen SPF 50+, £12 at Space NK; Right, Ultrasun Extreme SPF50+, £25.60 at Boots

Ingredients that justify the investment: Not all SPFs are created equal – and some of the most worthwhile differences lie beneath the surface.

According to Momen, “An effective SPF should be broad-spectrum, offering both UVB (for burning) and UVA (for ageing) protection and it should be SPF 50, especially if you’re outdoors frequently, have pigmentation issues, or are using active skincare ingredients.”

She also recommends formulas with antioxidants like vitamin E or niacinamide, water resistance and non-comedogenic features for acne-prone skin.

“High UVB protection – the SPF number – over 90% UVA filters, additional skincare actives for a ‘one and done’ in your skincare routine and a formula that sits well on the skin [can justify the cost]” says Cleeve.

“It needs to be effective, comfortable to wear and support your overall wellbeing.”

More expensive SPFs tend to feel better on the skin

How to decode the label: A £12 high-street SPF 50 and a £60 luxury equivalent might look similar, but are they really offering the same thing?

Technically, yes – and no.

“The SPF number measures UVB protection and must meet strict standards, regardless of the price,” says Momen. “However, luxury brands may use newer or more photostable filters that provide better UVA protection, which is important for preventing pigmentation and premature ageing.”

On a practical note, you should be looking for a 90% UVA filter or above – this is harder to find in affordable SPFs.

“Also consider how long the product protects you, and what the water resistance and photostability will be,” says Cleeve. “A cheaper alternative may end up costing you more if you need to use more of it.”

But don’t let the beauty jargon confuse you. There are ways to keep the decoding simple.

“Check for the SPF rating to ensure protection against UVB rays,” says Momen. “For UVA protection […] look for a UVA symbol in a circle or a five-star UVA rating.”

Cleeve recommends going even further. “For environmental considerations look for the BASF EcoSun pass. Look for clarity on the percentage of UVA filter and look for those that state they are allergy tested.”

From left, Garnier BHA + Niacinamide Daily UV, £13 at Look Fantastic; MooGoo Tinted SPF 40 Face Cream, £12.50 at moogooskincare.co.uk; Eucerin Sun Actinic Control SPF100 Fluid Protezione Cheratosi Attinica, £19.99 at Amazon

The mistakes you might be making: Even the best SPF can’t save you if it’s not used correctly.

Both our experts cite the same major misstep: underestimating your skin’s needs.

“Using low-SPF products – like SPF 15 – is a key mistake,” warns Momen. “Lab testing assumes a much thicker application than most people use, so lower SPFs offer significantly less protection. Always opt for SPF 30–50 – ideally 50!”

Solely relying on the SPF rating as opposed to UVA and UVB protection is also a common oversight. “Not checking the level of UVA protection alongside choosing their UVB protection [is a major mistake]” explains Cleeve.

She also advises ditching the “holiday scent,” as fragranced SPFs can cause unnecessary sensitivity during sun exposure.

If you’re dealing with sensitive skin, melasma, or acne, your SPF choice matters even more.

“For oily or acne-prone skin, non-comedogenic formulas are essential to avoid breakouts,” says Momen.

“People with melasma or pigmentation issues benefit from tinted sunscreens with strong UVA protection, as these help block visible light too.”

Those with sensitive skin, rosacea, or eczema may benefit from higher-end, hypoallergenic options, says Cleeve, particularly those with mineral-only filters.

Premium products often boast more advanced UVA protection

The bottom line: So, is splashing out really worth it?

Well, if your budget allows for a luxurious, high-performing sunscreen that feels like a dream to wear – go for it. But if you’re reaching for a £10 bottle from a trusted brand with broad-spectrum protection and SPF 50, you’re still doing your skin a massive favour.

The simple golden rule is to use it generously. Reapply. And whatever the price point, find a formula that fits your lifestyle.