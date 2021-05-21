iPads to help ambulance staff

Thousands of ambulance staff across the West Midlands are set to start using iPads to improve the care they give to patients.

Funding from NHSX will see all patient-facing staff receiving one of the tablets so that they can access medical records while they are treating their patient.

In addition, the technology will allow the staff better support from other healthcare professionals so that patients can be kept away from A&E unless it is absolutely necessary.

West Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive Anthony Marsh said: “We have been using tablets and an electronic patient record for the last five years, but these iPads will take this to the next level with access to information that staff at the scene of an incident have not previously had access to.

“Already my staff access care records in about 60 per cent of cases, but the personal issue iPads mean that it will be even easier for the crew to see the patient’s history. This will allow staff to provide better care, such as diverting more patients directly to where they may be getting ongoing specialist care instead of first taking them to A&E. In many cases we expect patients to be able to remain at home with additional support coming from primary care, which we know patients will feel happier about, particularly since the pandemic started.”