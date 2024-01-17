Investigation looks at adding increased protection for south Warwickshire’s pubs

POTENTIAL measures to protect and preserve the area’s pubs are being looked at by Stratford District Council.

A group has been set up to investigate the state of play for district pubs and examine if there are steps that can be taken to provide them with better protection, especially around change of use – many former pubs are turned into homes.

The group, set up following a motion to the council last summer, is due to start its review this month and could seek expert advice and opinion from pub owners, breweries and CAMRA.