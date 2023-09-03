Two people have died after a series of collisions in Coventry earlier today (Sunday, 3rd September).

West Midlands Police said: “We were called to Gosford Street, Coventry at around 8am to reports that three people which included two pedestrians and a cyclist had been seriously injured.

“A 44-year-old pedestrian who was struck on Gosford Street and a cyclist who was struck on Woodway Lane have sadly died of their injuries.

A car collided with a house on Beckbury Road in Coventry. Image: Facebook

“Another pedestrian has been treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.”

Police officers were assisted by the dog unit and drones as they searched for the male suspect after a car collided with a house on Beckbury Road.

A police spokesperson continued: “At around 9am a 33-year-old man was located on Beckbury Road, Coventry, and is currently being questioned in connection with the collisions.”

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Local Policing Area, said: "We have now informed the families of all those involved in today's tragic incidents and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this truly devastating time.

"We are still in the very early stages of our investigations and we have several scenes across Coventry which also means that some roads will be closed for a considerable time.

"We are also searching CCTV and making enquiries and would appeal to anyone who has any information that could help our investigations to contact us at their earliest opportunity."

Find out more ar https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N72-PO1

You can also call the police on 101 quoting log number 854 3/9/23.