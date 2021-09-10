Graphic footage has been shared with the Herald that shows the moment a pack of dogs killed a fox during a hunt earlier this week.

The Warwickshire Hunt said that they killed the fox “by accident” during a meet on Monday.

After meeting at Kineton at 6am, the hunt were later filmed at Chadshunt where dogs were filmed tearing a fox apart.

Still from video showing fox kill filmed by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs

In the footage filmed by West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs a large pack of at least 20 fox hounds enters a fox den. Several hunters on horseback watch as the dogs pile over each other to attack the trapped creature.

Under a fox hunting ban introduced in 2004, it’s illegal to hunt foxes with a pack of dogs. You can use dogs to simulate hunting, for example ‘drag’ or ‘trail’ hunting.

Up to two dogs can chase foxes out of hiding if the fox is causing damage to property or the environment.

In a statement the hunt said: “While the Warwickshire Hunt were trail hunting on Monday, 6th September, it appears that a fox unexpectedly came out of the area beside where trails had been laid beforehand.

“It all happened very suddenly and nobody was able to prevent the unfortunate incident from happening.

“The hunt reported this incident to the police on the day and will assist them with any further enquiries.”

In response, the saboteurs said: “At no point prior to the hounds killing the fox did the huntsman or anyone from the hunt stop the hounds. The hunt was happy for the hounds to be running up and down an area that contained a fox den.

“What is most shocking about this, apart from the fact that a fox was brutally ripped apart by a pack of hounds, is the complete casualness and nonchalance of those involved and watching. No one rushes over to stop the hounds. The riders just stand watching before casually moving on to the next bit of land to hunt as if a fox being killed is an everyday normal occurrence.”

Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “We received a report of a fox being killed near Kineton Road, Gaydon, at around 9am on Monday. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 243 of 6th September 2021.”

Watch footage here: https://fb.watch/7S6oD2V9nh/