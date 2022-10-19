Investigation after teen reported to have been robbed in Stratford

POLICE are investigating allegations of a robbery which was reported near Bell Court in Stratford shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday, 11th October.

A 15-year-old boy was alleged to have been threatened before his shoes and coat were taken.

Police said another 15-year-old boy, from Warwick, was arrested by officers on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was bailed until next month pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101.