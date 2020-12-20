INTERVIEW: Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi talks to the Herald

In the wake of Nadhim Zahawi’s promotion to the role of minister for the Covid vaccine rollout, Gill Sutherland talks exclusively to the Stratford MP.

Why do you think you were chosen to be the vaccine minister?

I hope I’ve demonstrated my ability as a minister to be able to operationalise things.I love operational challenges.

I was responsible for apprenticeships, levy systems and the technology behind that, which is a big technological challenge and then obviously an employment challenge. So I hope that makes a difference. But I think bringing them together was equally as important – the supply chain and then the deployment.

The bulk of the vaccinations come in the new year. It’s a big challenge – the biggest deployment operation this country has ever seen – to try to make sure we vaccinate those nine categories that the joint commission vaccination organisation has given us to protect the nation and hopefully have a good 2021.

Nadhim Zahawi (43584391)

Are you confident the vaccination programme will bring an end to the pandemic?

It’s a combination of the vaccination programme and the testing. In the new year, PCR tests will be over a million a day capacity – a massive uplift. We’ve got the lateral flow tests, which worked so well in places like Liverpool and are being introduced in Tier 3 areas to help them get out of Tier 3.

The combination will put us in a very strong position. We won’t have to have the lockdown the public has had to painfully endure.

Have you got an estimate when next year?

I’d love to be able to say to you that it will be this date or that date but I think it would be very foolish for me to do that because at the momenwe only have a singlevaccine – Pfizer-BioNTech. But the MHRA are looking at the data from AstraZeneca and if that’s approved then it’s a very different deployment in terms of scaling up. Until I know how many vaccines I’ve got available for the nation I would be loathed to give you an answer. I’m very happy to come back and talk to you about that.

Do you sympathise with those who are suspicious of the vaccine?

I’ve been doing a lot of work in this area, not least with the BAME communities who have a lot of questions about vaccines. My message is to seek out bona fide information, look at what the MHRA say. The MHRA are brilliant at setting out the case for why vaccines are safe and are the best invention that humanity has delivered or discovered.

What’s your response to Stratford people who feel it is unjust to be put in Tier 3?

Absolutely I feel their pain and I understand the anger. There are restaurant owners and hospitality venues who have really had an incredibly tough time.

The one thing we know is that if the infection rates are rising in the north of the county, which they were, the tier system looks like it’s bringing down those numbers with additional testing capacity that’s going in. It also very quickly affects the south of the county because, human geography being what it is, people travel and move across geographies.

The one thing I have done which I can share with you is said that we must be looked at as a standalone county, rather than as we were when we introduced the tiering system.

How do you square that with voting for the system in the parliamentary vote?

I do represent Stratford and absolutely I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that my constituents and my businesses get out of Tier 3 as soon as possible.

My very real concern, because we saw it during the first spike of the pandemic in March/April and we’ve seen it round the world in other countries as well, is that in an area where the north of the county is experiencing very high infection rates around 100,000 it very quickly spreads across. If we in Stratford or south of the county stay out of Tier 3 and let the north stay in Tier 3, all the data suggests we very quickly get a spike in the south of the county if we don’t do something about it and do it quickly. That’s why I voted for the tier system: because the best way to get us into Tier 2 and optimally into Tier 1 is a combination of testing, vaccines and actually making sure we all abide by the rules.

Do you get a nod about what tier we would be going into following recent decision?

Gill, there are no nods. It goes very carefully through the chief medical officer for the Public Health England and the NHS because it will have an impact on our hospitals. The one thing I did so, which I can share with you, is I said that we must be looked at as a standalone county rather than as we were when we introduced the tiering system after the national lockdown.

There is criticism that you are not present in the constituency enough – is that fair?

I still do my Friday surgery. I think all you have to do is look at my postbag and speak to the people who truly ask for my help and representation and it will tell a very different story.

How do you divide your time? Do you have much home time in Stratford?

I don’t have much home time. It’s very important to make sure I’m in Stratford and my absolute focus is as constituency leader.

A year ago you said you were confident the PM would get a deal with the EU... Brexit is a disaster isn't it?

Not at all. I think that either way, whether we get a Canada-style deal or we go to WTO terms, this country will do incredibly well. This is a dynamic economy: look at the way this country remains in the sort of premier league of foreign direct investments. This country has a wonderful future ahead of us in 2021.

Stratford is going through tough times, high street businesses are closing with alarming regularity and the food banks are ever busier. As we head into what should have been an uplifting festive period what would be your message?

We stick together. We are one community. We will get through this.