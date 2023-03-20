Peter Gibbs interview - the first-class cricketer who became writer for TV series Heartbeat
Published: 16:00, 20 March 2023
| Updated: 16:02, 20 March 2023
PETER GIBBS is a former county cricketer who became a prolific writer of scripts for some of the best-known drama series on television.
After opening the batting for Derbyshire from 1967 to 1972 he began writing drama scripts for radio and later for television, eventually becoming an award-winning doyen of the business.
He wrote 12 episodes of The Bill in 1990, three episodes of Hetty Wainthropp Investigates in 1998 and a staggering 52 episodes of Heartbeat between 1996 and 2009, making him the writer of more scripts than anyone else for this nostalgic feel-good series set in 1960s Yorkshire.