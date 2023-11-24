Interim replacements announced to lead the Royal Shakespeare Company

THE RSC is continuing with its hiring ethos of two heads being better than one as it announces interim replacements for the departing company chief Catherine Mallyon.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the board of directors announced Vicky Cheetham and Sandeep Mahal will step in as interim co-executive directors.

The pair are currently members of the senior leadership team and will take up the post from 23rd December, while the recruitment process for the permanent executive director continues.

RSC. Stratford-upon-Avon. 21 November 2023. Picture by Simon Hadley/ www.simonhadley.co.uk

Co-artistic directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “We’re delighted to be working with Vicky and Sandeep as we look ahead to the RSC’s next chapter. Both have vast leadership experience as well as a proven track record of innovation. Their existing knowledge of the RSC and practical experience of navigating cultural change makes them ideal collaborators for this moment in the company’s evolution.”

Vicky joined the RSC in January 2023 as executive advisor. Her previous roles include managing director of Tate, and executive director at London’s Southbank Centre.

Meanwhile Sandeep started with the RSC in January 2022 in a strategic leadership role.

The RSC also announced today (Thursday) the appointments of Lisa Hughes as chief financial Officer, alongside Stephanie Dittmer as director of development.