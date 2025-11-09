A NEW installation, which features messages from children as well as stories of men’s mental health challenges, has been unveiled in Stratford.

The Truth and Timber: The Circle of the Wild Wood installation has been installed by the obelisk on Welcombe Hills by the Wild Wood Connection Project.

The Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter, pictured with Jonathan Toney, founder of the Wild Wood Connection Project. Photo: Iain Duck

Shaped like a tree it features leaves where there are messages of gratitude from 420 children at Holy Trinity Primary School to the male figures in their lives.

There are also interactive QR-linked stories, where visitors can hear from men who attended mental health sessions in the woods, sharing their lowest points, their recovery journeys and the life-changing benefits of joining Wild Wood.

The project was launched earlier this year by Stratford resident Jonathan Toney with the aim of creating a place for men to talk about any issues that may be on their minds.

Last Saturday (1st November) the group, supported by Stratford District Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, and the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter, launched the installation, which will be in place until the end of the month.

“The launch went beyond expectations,” Jonathan said. “The mayor was incredibly supportive of the work that we are doing and of the installation itself, and contributed to it by adding her own handwritten leaf.

“We also talked about future avenues that could be pursued within our community.

“It was brilliant to have the other mental health groups and charities there, including Mind, the Samaritans and Men Walking and Talking. To have a united front on men's mental health will be a powerful force for change and longevity – there were talks of a collective workshop to unite all groups in the area in the future.”

He added: “The men from Wild Wood have been so incredibly brave to write their stories for this installation and will be leaders in the way men can learn to communicate and show that it is ok not to be ok.”