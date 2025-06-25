Instability concerns at Warwickshire County Council after resignation of leader

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

THE opposition groups at Warwickshire County Council have been reacting to the resignation of Reform councillor Rob Howard who was the local authority’s leader for just 40 days.

A statement from the leader of Warwickshire’s Lib Dem group Cllr Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) read: “Councillor Howard’s recognition of the demands of the role is regrettable, coming so soon after taking it on.

“The instability in the leadership of the Conservative-backed Reform UK group is not good news. It’s especially unwelcome when there are so many challenges facing the council, such as SEND provision, adult social care and big highways projects.

“It also comes after the many weeks of delay in appointing a cabinet. Residents in Warwickshire are being let down and the Reform UK group needs to consider if they are up to the task.”

George Finch and Rob Howard

Green Party group leader Cllr Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) said: “First and foremost, we are very sorry to hear that Cllr Howard is not well enough to continue in his role as leader.

“However, Reform UK has yet to show they can put together a functioning cabinet and for the sake of the residents of Warwickshire and this has to be their priority.

“Transport and planning portfolio holder Cllr Nigel Golby has also missed a number of formal decision-making meetings, a concern given the importance of the various transport projects that he has the final say over.

“The Conservatives chose to back Reform in May. We will have to wait to see whether they do the same in round two.”

Cllr Howard resigned from being leader of the county council after 40 days citing health issues preventing him from continuing the demanding role.

He was voted in as leader by the council on the 16th May.

Deputy leader Cllr George Finch will take on the role until a new leader is decided.