Inspiring children and remembering a beloved mum

By Simon Woodings
Published: 16:30, 02 April 2022

A CHILDREN’S art competition turned into a tribute to a talented dressmaker after the 41-year-old Stratford mum lost her battle with cancer.

Emilia Callard and her brother is Daniel, pictured left, together with their father Ian, right, and Bridget Richards from Shakespeare Hospice gathered after the prize award ceremony with those winners present including Felicity Hardy, Korra Fabris Dent, Florence Skelton, Finley Cotton, Lottie Whiting and Tilly Madden who was accepting the prize on behalf of her her sister Mae Madden. Photo: Mark Williamson. B15/3/22/7636. (55735786)

The competition, organised by the Shakespeare Hospice, was inspired by young artist Emilia Callard, and was launched back in 2020. The hospice was caring for Emilia’s mum, Laura, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

However, Laura contacted the hospice to help raise funds – it was her way of thanking the charity for supporting her and her family. Emilia was keen to help too and made facemasks for donations to the hospice, while Daniel drew pictures for residents.

