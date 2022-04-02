Inspiring children and remembering a beloved mum

A CHILDREN’S art competition turned into a tribute to a talented dressmaker after the 41-year-old Stratford mum lost her battle with cancer.

The competition, organised by the Shakespeare Hospice, was inspired by young artist Emilia Callard, and was launched back in 2020. The hospice was caring for Emilia’s mum, Laura, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

However, Laura contacted the hospice to help raise funds – it was her way of thanking the charity for supporting her and her family. Emilia was keen to help too and made facemasks for donations to the hospice, while Daniel drew pictures for residents.