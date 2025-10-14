ARMY veteran Jamie Rogers spent four years in the parachute regiment and completed tours of Afghanistan and the Falklands.

The 42-year-old, who suffers from PTSD and has personality disorders, found himself homeless after breaking up with his partner. After living in one room in a “horrible place” and suicide attempts, he says things felt hopeless.

He said: “I thought nobody cares whether I am here or not.”

Two years ago, he walked into the Fred Winter Centre homelessness prevention hub in Guild Street, run by Spring Housing Association, and with support from the staff has, gradually turned his life around.

He now has his own place and after long-term volunteering at FWC and training, he’s a member of staff as well as still volunteering in his free time.

Aaron Marshall, second left, former client now volunteer at the Fred Winter Centre

He said: “Since I’ve come here, I’ve met so many people.

“I know what it’s like to be on the down, not feeling well physically and mentally.

“What makes me different is I can sit there and say: ‘I know how you feel’.”

He added: “Helping other people cheers me up and it’s a way to connect with people.

“When someone comes in here for the first time, they don’t know anyone and you can see they’re really nervous but after a month you’ll see them sitting there talking to other people.”

The Fred Winter Centre has won national praise for its all-under-one-roof approach to helping the vulnerable and homeless.

Fred Winter

There are showers on the first floor, with toiletries and a clean change of clothing provided, and there’s a laundry to wash and dry clothes.

Tina Prashar-Malley, volunteer and wellbeing co-ordinator at Fred Winter Centre, said: “People really value being able to have a shower, a change of clothes and something to eat.

“A lot of what we do here is holistic in that what we’re trying to do is to support people to access the services they need.

“Residents here and clients often have complex needs”

The breakfast club at FWC is often the first step that brings vulnerable people in.

It offers pastries, donated daily by The Cornish Bakery and Pret a Manger, while toast and hot drinks are served by volunteers.

Agencies who operate out of the hub include mental health charity MIND, addiction charity Change Grow Live, and every Thursday NHS mental health and primary care nurses come to the centre to help residents, homeless and vulnerable people.

63-year-old CJ at the Fred Winter Centre

Also based there is a Spring housing association office and the foodbank, which distributes from local community centres.

A free weekly bingo session that comes with free hot food every Thursday from 4pm-6pm is popular, and once a quarter the Department for Work and Pensions sponsor a job fair.

In the hub, laptops can be borrowed – something that’s particularly useful since it’s virtually impossible to register for universal credit, emergency housing and most other services without being online.

As previously reported in the Herald, the finances are tight, so a recent donation of £1,500 from Stratford-based insurance brokers Assured Partners is greeted with joy.

Many FWC volunteers started out as clients, who found themselves having to rely on the services.

Tina said: “They come in very nervous but needing to access the facilities but after a while they feel they want to give back and make a difference to other people who have been in their situation.

“That’s the part outsiders don’t see – some of these people have reached the point they are volunteers and sometimes paid workers.”

The Fred Winter Centre. Photo: Mark Williamson F10/2/22/3445.

She adds: “Often the people who come here are socially isolated and not speaking to people from one day to the next, so being able to speak to others who’ve been on the same journey and can empathise and understand, is huge.”

Eydritt Joensen, assistant head of housing at Fred Winter Centre, said: “The most important thing is making sure people have dignity and respect.

“They come to a place where they feel safe and respected.

“It’s about empowering people and helping them on their journey.”