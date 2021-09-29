When people talk of taking their work home with them, a pile of documents might spring to mind, but in pest controller Sue Baker’s case it’s a giant wasp nest.

Sue removed a pair of whopping nests from an attic of a family home in Wellesbourne earlier in the summer, and it prompted her to take them home and share the images on Facebook and offer to visit schools to tell them about the fascinating world of wasps.

“When you look at their nests you can tell wasps are very clever,” Sue told the Herald when we asked her about her work. “It’s a work of art.”

Luckily when Sue was called to remove the nests they no longer had living wasps in situ.

Pest controller Sue Baker with one of two wasps nest she hopes to donate to a local school. Photo: Mark Williamson B55/8/21/5652. (50777079)

“The nests were from last year,” explained Sue. “A wasp nest only lives for one summer. If you leave them they die out anyway come the autumn. But before that happens it produces many queens who disperse away from the nest and go and hibernate for the winter. Then, in springtime, those queens all wake up and go and find a suitable place to build a nest. Every wasp in a nest is born and bred there.”

Looking at the alien-like pods it seems incredible that they are made by the insects notorious for ruining many a picnic.

“The nest is like papier-mâché. The wasps chew off bits of suitable wood from trees, fences and garden furniture, mix it with saliva that’s how it’s made. One nest will be home to thousands of wasps.”

Sue started in pest control for the council many years ago, before setting up on her own ten years ago. “I am a one-man band, and my business has just gone from strength to strength really,” added Sue. “It’s a great, very varied job – no two days are the same. It’s nice to be out and about meeting people. More than anything I like to be able to help people or solve a problem.

Besides wasps, Sue typically deals with other pests such as rats, mice, all insects, flies, and even squirrels.

With all her experience nothing fazes her. “Nothing really bothers me,” she said. “I used to be a veterinary nurse, so I am used to it.”

Contrary to popular belief, pest control isn’t just about exterminating things. “It is about managing things. Obviously with wasps you cannot relocate a nest. It would be dangerous to leave an active wasp nest in someone’s house. They need to go I’m afraid. Every job is different, and you have to look at each case individually.

“Sometimes people ask me to kill things that aren’t a pest, such as ants in their garden – I’m not going to go and do that. That’s all part of nature.”

Some furry creatures can be particularly bothersome, according to Sue.

“Rats can keep coming back, that’s why it is so important to find entry points and deal with those where possible. Obviously in some old houses it can be very challenging to make them mouse-proof. Preventing these things happening again is obviously part of the job.”

One more unusual job included dealing with a snake. She explained: “It was just a grass snake that had got into a stable. It was easily dealt with I

just got it in a bag and took it down the orchard and set it free again. That was a very one-off thing but sometimes I do get strange requests.”